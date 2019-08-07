Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparing side by side

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1216.03 N/A -0.71 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 153.32% at a $15.25 average price target.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.