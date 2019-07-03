Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Contrasting side by side

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1258.13 N/A -0.76 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 39.41 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.28% and an $15.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.7% respectively. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 49.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.