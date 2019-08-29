Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1142.56 N/A -0.71 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1902.87 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 167.54% at a $15.25 average price target. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 34.52% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50%. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.