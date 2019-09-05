Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1126.81 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.59 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.25, and a 167.54% upside potential. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 209.61%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellectis S.A.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.