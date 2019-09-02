Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparison side by side

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.25, and a 165.68% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.