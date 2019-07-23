Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1225.18 N/A -0.76 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.08 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 149.18% at a $15.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 39.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.