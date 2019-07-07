Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1270.42 N/A -0.76 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.06 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 136.43% upside potential and an average target price of $15.25. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 57.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.