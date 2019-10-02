Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

Since Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,053,650,254.67% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 161,524,631.43% -77.1% -60.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 174.51% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.