Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 721.83 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 165.68% at a $15.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. Competitively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.