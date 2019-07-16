Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stake Maintained by Nea Management Company Llc; Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $5.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 43,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 112,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 1.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 370,112 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 2,566 shares. 221 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Kbc Gp Nv owns 99,292 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 9,616 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 44,923 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Prudential has invested 0.18% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 37,249 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Company. 1,800 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. Eaton Vance Management invested in 146,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 1.11M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 76,710 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 457,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Assetmark has 216 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,500 shares to 276,500 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 164,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

