Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shares Rose While Ironwood Investment Management Has Lowered by $306,204 Its Stake; As Mgp Ingredients New Com (MGPI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Teton Advisors Cut Its Stake by $968,660

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 169,382 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (MGPI) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 12,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 24,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 136,487 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 14,295 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Penn Com invested in 0.85% or 86,353 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs accumulated 4.39 million shares. 143,930 were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks. American Century Companies Inc accumulated 0.01% or 111,809 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 15,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Finance has 294,855 shares. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Piedmont Inv reported 3,205 shares. 24,522 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Llc. Mutual Of America Mgmt invested in 365 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 22,857 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) by 31,819 shares to 116,620 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity.

