Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Nea Management Company Increased Position by $2.19 Million as Stock Price Rose; Addison Capital Company Holding In C V S Health (CVS) Was Upped

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 607,298 shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corp has 38,547 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 23,006 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Moreover, Df Dent & Company has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,740 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11,183 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,222 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 5.97M shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reliant Mgmt Limited stated it has 41,970 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 9,766 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 3.33 million shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 7,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.