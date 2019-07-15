Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Nea Management Company Boosted Position by $2.19 Million as Share Price Declined; As Home Depot (Call) (HD) Stock Price Rose, Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Holding by $932,330

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 310,124 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 5,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10,655 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,218 shares. Cap Inc Ca accumulated 6,145 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hallmark Capital Mngmt stated it has 16,282 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc stated it has 2.96 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.01% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,207 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc owns 4,663 shares. Conning Incorporated invested in 1.31% or 217,715 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.11% or 1,092 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Mgmt owns 18,540 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Macroview Invest stated it has 29 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.