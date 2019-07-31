Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Nea Management Company Boosted Holding by $2.19 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $4.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 335,030 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 318.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 47,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 204,157 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 710,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,953 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.