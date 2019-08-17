Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Price Rose While Nea Management Company Has Lifted Its Position; Discovery (DISCK) Holding Held by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.95M market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 691,362 shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 639,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 571,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.29 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 13,998 shares to 22,027 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 100,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

