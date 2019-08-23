Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding Has Upped by Nea Management Company Llc; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered by $303.63 Million Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 14.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 30/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Zuckerberg’s Grip on Facebook Could Put Directors in a Tricky Position; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWING SEN. GRASSLEY INVITE FOR ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video)

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 413,578 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30 million shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.