Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding Has Increased by Nea Management Company Llc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Decreased Stake by $36.30 Million

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 175,214 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $114.68. About 10.22 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,576 shares to 146,883 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 236,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.