Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holder Nea Management Company Upped Holding by $2.19 Million as Market Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Signaturefd Decreased Its Holding by $436,245

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $363.35. About 1.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 93,136 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.19 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,060 shares to 287,652 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

