Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holder Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Has Upped Position in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) by $2.49 Million as Share Value Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.875. About 634,159 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 225,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 552,192 shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurinia Shareholders Elect all Eight Directors at 2019 Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 21,997 shares to 79,966 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 328,092 shares to 276,757 shares, valued at $43.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 307,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON).