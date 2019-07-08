Aureus Asset Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $538,461; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding as Market Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 744,996 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,985 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 136,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 7.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 28,989 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 149,984 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 8,100 shares. Washington Retail Bank holds 0.47% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 99,692 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.09% or 728,517 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 54,131 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Incorporated reported 0.19% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pinnacle holds 75,930 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 46,100 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.45 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,668 shares to 71,607 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Utilization Improved In Q2 2019, With Stable Demand And Pricing Expected In The Hydraulic Fracturing Market Through 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton’s Outlook Following Q1 Report – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.58 million shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kj Harrison & Partners stated it has 51,638 shares. 14,378 are owned by Financial Architects. 190,230 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mngmt. Brown Advisory has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 32,207 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 95,633 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 103,011 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 7.77% or 48,089 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 725,121 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 577,552 shares. Minnesota-based Perkins Capital has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Capital reported 39,241 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 3,587 shares to 267,648 shares, valued at $27.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,644 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS).