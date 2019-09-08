Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.02 Million; Freeport (FCX) Holder Icahn Carl C Has Decreased Its Stake by $70.87 Million as Share Value Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.78M shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $97.94M for 33.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 4,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.86 million shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 0.03% or 3.12 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 254,479 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 28,809 shares. New England Rech Management invested in 36,200 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 275,024 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 51,701 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 2,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 126,648 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Llc holds 1.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 157,593 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Personal Financial reported 17,224 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Lc holds 16,369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,509 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 49,000 shares. Argent Company accumulated 58,307 shares. Covington Capital accumulated 86,204 shares. Montag And Caldwell stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blair William Communication Il accumulated 2.65 million shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,163 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.31% or 231,221 shares in its portfolio. 4,172 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Great Lakes Advisors has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Coatue Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt has 156,830 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Trust has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fin Mngmt Professionals invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.