Aureus Asset Management Raised Visa Class A (V) Stake; Avalara (AVLR) Sellers Decreased By 11.8% Their Shorts

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc. Class A (V) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 1,973 shares as Visa Inc. Class A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 227,129 shares with $35.48 million value, up from 225,156 last quarter. Visa Inc. Class A now has $392.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) had a decrease of 11.8% in short interest. AVLR’s SI was 2.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.8% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 2 days are for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s short sellers to cover AVLR’s short positions. The SI to Avalara Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 712,882 shares traded. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has risen 101.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.68% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 3,587 shares to 267,648 valued at $27.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 15,460 shares and now owns 258,480 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of stock was bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.61% above currents $175.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.

Among 5 analysts covering Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avalara has $10500 highest and $4900 lowest target. $87.17’s average target is 1.28% above currents $86.07 stock price. Avalara had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10000 target.