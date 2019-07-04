Aureus Asset Management Raised Constellation Brands Class A (STZ) Stake by $3.34 Million; Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $2.22 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 19,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 89,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 33 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 20,502 shares. Citizens Northern owns 6,677 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Broderick Brian C invested in 4.06% or 48,302 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 2.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Financial Ser Corp holds 17,475 shares. Beck Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,285 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,895 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 439 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Everence Cap Management holds 23,706 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.03M shares. Hbk Invests LP invested in 33,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares to 216,773 shares, valued at $21.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,240 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 10,035 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,268 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 6,450 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 18,450 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,245 shares in its portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.12% or 28,163 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.1% or 11,311 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Company holds 0.03% or 306 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Limited Company accumulated 10,422 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in June – Motley Fool” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Things From Canopy Growth’s Earnings Call That Investors Should Know – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Cannabis Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MillerCoors Is Still Mad About the Bud Light Super Bowl Ad – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana News Today: Massive Shake-Up at Canopy Growth Causes Waves in Pot Stock Market – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.