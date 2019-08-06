Aureus Asset Management Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Decreased by $505,284 as Share Price Declined; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Rose, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Its Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 1.05 million shares traded or 37.86% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47M, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66M shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 38,155 shares to 101,929 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 5.36 million shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.4% or 400,177 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). British Columbia Invest Management reported 253,313 shares. Alexandria Capital Llc invested in 0.27% or 11,680 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 5.32 million shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Llc owns 77,494 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.08M shares. New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 1.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 88,518 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 2,572 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.2% or 519,006 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares.

More news for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.