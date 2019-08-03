Aureus Asset Management Position In Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Was Increased; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $72.93 Million as Stock Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 101,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, up from 63,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford owns 236,838 shares. 173,511 were reported by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited. Lincoln Natl holds 4,838 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 22,315 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 58,413 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 0.47% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eqis Capital Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 130,525 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,706 shares stake. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.2% or 13,301 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation has 0.34% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 3,241 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,370 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru accumulated 22,000 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $240.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).