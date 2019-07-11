Aureus Asset Management Maintains Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Holding in At&T (T) by $557,225 as Stock Price Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,406 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 55,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $295.55. About 791,215 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares to 485,150 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,916 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares to 52,644 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.