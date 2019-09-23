Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $491,921; Share Price Declined; Wd (WDFC) Holder Geode Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 191,945 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.53M, up from 178,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.68. About 46,668 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 26,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 3.35M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,940 shares to 20,153 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolus Inc Com.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest National Bank Division holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 154,843 shares. Insight 2811 has 8,854 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 94,884 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 201,165 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,029 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 6.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Fincl holds 370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bernzott Advsrs has 76,132 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.56% or 144,679 shares. Hanlon reported 2,010 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garde Cap Incorporated accumulated 3,099 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc owns 536,166 shares. Burney Company reported 0.35% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,450 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 44,728 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 36,202 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 1,479 were reported by Creative Planning. Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 393 shares. Services invested in 500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,404 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 17 shares.