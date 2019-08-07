Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) as Stock Rose; Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Pentair LTD Shs (PNR) by $742,192

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 335,986 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Ltd Shs (PNR) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 16,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 89,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 106,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 456,680 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $281.59M for 12.91 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares to 108,453 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.42 million for 16.60 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

