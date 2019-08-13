Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Position by $477,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ingalls & Snyder Decreased by $744,070 Its Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 572,497 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 20,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 39,578 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 59,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 4.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,549 shares to 15,485 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

