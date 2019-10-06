Aureus Asset Management Lifted American Tower (AMT) Holding; U S Global Investors Has Increased Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 25,000 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.90 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corporation (AMT) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 1,729 shares as American Tower Corporation (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 123,097 shares with $25.17M value, up from 121,368 last quarter. American Tower Corporation now has $98.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 5,155 shares to 98,403 valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) stake by 31,055 shares and now owns 68,945 shares. Ssr Mng Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 5.78% above currents $48.78 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 49,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 172,941 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 375 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 33,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Advisers Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 94,626 shares. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). First Trust Advsr LP owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 34,475 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 14,525 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company owns 10,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Indexiq Ltd Liability stated it has 14,939 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management holds 12,915 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust stated it has 44 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 12,109 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 94,141 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,539 shares to 23,191 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,794 shares and now owns 6,326 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is -0.12% below currents $225.93 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx has 3.5% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 243,834 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,518 shares. Davenport & Ltd holds 950,419 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 141,167 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 220,226 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 87,180 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.1% or 42,407 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 1.11% or 4,004 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hillsdale Investment has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sei Invests holds 0.2% or 302,937 shares. Blb&B Lc has 16,208 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement owns 653,390 shares.