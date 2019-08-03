Aureus Asset Management Increases Stake in American Tower (AMT); Centurylink (CTL) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 121,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 117,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Gru has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1,365 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Whittier Tru Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.07% or 36,975 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gateway Advisers invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 0.01% or 17,457 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc accumulated 1,823 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 4.43 million shares. 135,687 were reported by Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,901 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 133,959 shares stake. Snow Management Lp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 0.01% or 22,425 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.01 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 400 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn holds 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,000 shares. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Security Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 5,395 shares. 160,783 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 330,846 were reported by Madison Invest. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 303,665 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 148,212 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.94% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.31% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 1.58M shares. Moors Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,318 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares to 8,523 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,648 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.