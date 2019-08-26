Aureus Asset Management Increased Constellation Brands Class A (STZ) Stake By $3.34 Million; HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Covered By 3 Bulls

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ) stake by 21.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 19,101 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 108,453 shares with $19.02M value, up from 89,352 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. Class A now has $38.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 302,044 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Among 3 analysts covering HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5’s average target is 432.31% above currents $0.9393 stock price. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 8. See HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) latest ratings:

More notable recent HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 54% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets services and products based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company has market cap of $26.98 million. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation , consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9393. About 38,392 shares traded. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has declined 54.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGM News: 10/05/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Feature Its HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel at Booth #4113 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference in June 2018; 04/04/2018 – HTG- QIAGEN ALSO AGREED TO PAY CO MILESTONE UPTO AMOUNT IN LOW,SINGLE-DIGIT MLN OF DOLLARS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME MILESTONES IN NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES; 03/04/2018 – HTG Announces New Patent for Its Technology Issued in Japan; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors Buys New 1% Position in HTG Molecular; 10/05/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Sees 2018 Rev $21M-$25M; 23/04/2018 – HTG Molecular Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 23/04/2018 – HTG Molecular Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 25; 10/05/2018 – HTG Molecular Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/05/2018 – HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC – INCREASING LOWER END OF FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $21.0 TO $25.0 MLN

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) stake by 7,970 shares to 372,407 valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 140,728 shares and now owns 8,523 shares. Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands divests whisky brand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

