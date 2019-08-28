Aureus Asset Management Increased By $1.20 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Oracle (ORCL)’s Sentiment Is 0.68

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 672 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 17,363 shares with $30.92 million value, up from 16,691 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $870.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.97. About 991,924 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville

Oracle Corp (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 454 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 672 sold and reduced stakes in Oracle Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.75 billion shares, down from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oracle Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 60 to 53 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 606 Increased: 316 New Position: 138.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 9,140 shares to 52,644 valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 5,320 shares and now owns 6,770 shares. Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.92% above currents $1759.97 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 125 shares. Da Davidson & reported 16,412 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,004 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 350 shares. 160,851 are owned by . Cornerstone stated it has 980 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ctc Limited Co stated it has 221,203 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 28,876 shares. Howard, a New York-based fund reported 19,195 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Com reported 1,076 shares. 2,735 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Com. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Llc invested in 104,621 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,454 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.83 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 11.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation for 763,500 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 4.18 million shares or 7.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 6.35% invested in the company for 17.16 million shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Lp has invested 6.28% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

