Aureus Asset Management Increased Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding; Nfc Investments Trimmed By $738,025 Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 20,480 shares as Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 653,968 shares with $28.11 million value, up from 633,488 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corporation now has $58.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 5.38M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH

Nfc Investments Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Nfc Investments Llc holds 344,779 shares with $18.37 million value, down from 358,704 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $49.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 2.82 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 7,567 were reported by Miles Cap. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.00M shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp has invested 0.7% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 22,305 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 248,591 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 638,523 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 11,758 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 26,387 shares. 8,403 are held by Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.05% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7,065 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,600 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 196,094 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 13.59 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,539 shares to 23,191 valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,650 shares and now owns 5,460 shares. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

