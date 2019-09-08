Aureus Asset Management Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) as Shares Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 28,367 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 69,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $837,079 activity. EHRMAN BRADLEY J bought $53,970 worth of stock. ALLEN H C JR had bought 4,470 shares worth $76,795 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested in 59,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.28% or 45,030 shares. Lucas accumulated 0.79% or 36,654 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Barclays Public Limited invested in 11,392 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 11,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 17,421 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% or 30,306 shares. Mraz Amerine reported 67,901 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 156,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Gruss & invested in 25,965 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 60,113 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsrs has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 58,132 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 2.02 million shares. Stanley Capital Ltd reported 3.23% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability reported 1,432 shares. Finance Counselors reported 63,057 shares stake. Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Butensky And Cohen Finance Security stated it has 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horrell Cap Management Inc owns 8 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,171 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 29,048 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Investments Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 14,910 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares to 88,857 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).