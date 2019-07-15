Aureus Asset Management Holding in Bristol (BMY) Has Decreased by $6.61 Million as Valuation Declined; As Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Value Rose, Luminus Management Has Lifted Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 320.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 123,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 38,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 344,475 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.