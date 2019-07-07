Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $935,760; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Holding by $449,064

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 672,405 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 22,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30 million, up from 428,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.45M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3. Shares for $162,946 were sold by Craig Jonathan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 594,311 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx invested in 170,196 shares. Blair William And Il holds 295,989 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 2.63% or 15.62M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 169,238 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sands Capital Management Limited Company has 7.09 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Meridian Mngmt owns 92,400 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 449,526 were reported by Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co. Thompson Inv holds 0.23% or 28,591 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp reported 42,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance Limited, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 8,335 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,764 shares to 12,919 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 44.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 374,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 190,939 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.43% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The New York-based Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Kbc Grp Nv owns 8,823 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Llc reported 860,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,533 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.06% or 5,807 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny owns 4,555 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 402,210 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.83% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 511,258 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 20,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares to 151,143 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 15,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N.V..