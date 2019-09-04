Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $505,284; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $308,725 as Share Price Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47M, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.99. About 1.85M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 4.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares to 138,985 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63M for 191.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.36 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares to 43,239 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,737 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).