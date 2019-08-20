Aureus Asset Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake By $538,461; Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Sentiment Is 1.25

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 2,849 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 138,985 shares with $26.40M value, up from 136,136 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $961.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 13.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 32 sold and reduced stakes in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 70.79 million shares, up from 67.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 3.24 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,931 shares. 66,483 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co holds 2.23% or 72,414 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 123,147 shares or 6.3% of its portfolio. Altfest L J invested in 74,474 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management holds 47,536 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 23.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 21,600 shares. Fragasso reported 20,871 shares stake. 172,087 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 17,140 shares to 20,051 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) stake by 7,970 shares and now owns 372,407 shares. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.85% above currents $212.65 stock price. Apple had 75 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. BTIG Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.155. About 287,010 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 10.56% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 2.89 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 18.82 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 9.01 million shares. The California-based Beach Point Capital Management Lp has invested 0.97% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 494,178 shares.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $748.05 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.