Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Pinnacle Holdings Has Increased Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 250 shares as Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 25,192 shares with $540.87M value, up from 24,942 last quarter. Central Valley Community Bancorp now has $289.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 24,035 shares traded or 17.28% up from the average. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 22.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 1,794 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 6,326 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 8,120 last quarter. 3M Company now has $95.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.78. About 1.55M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 31,488 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co, New York-based fund reported 162,327 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 22,645 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 7,790 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 336 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 35,200 shares. Grp Inc holds 7,408 shares. Vanguard has 563,276 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 35,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 143,675 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Brinker Capital has 25,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Chesapeake Energy (Prn) stake by 85,000 shares to 3.21 million valued at $2.56 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 10,644 shares. Plains Gp Holdings was reduced too.

More notable recent Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Central Valley Community Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Central Valley Community Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Choose Central Valley (CVCY) Stock Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,112 activity. 240 shares were bought by Kinross David A, worth $4,229. Shares for $8,956 were bought by Kim James J on Monday, June 3.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.81% above currents $166.78 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “3M’s new Northeast Austin campus opens – Austin Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,940 shares to 20,153 valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped S&P Global Inc. stake by 71,670 shares and now owns 75,650 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.19% or 5,012 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Management has 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westover Cap Ltd accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri holds 362,267 shares or 6.84% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.08% or 3,614 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,303 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.92% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Fincl Strategies has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First United Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,553 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Management Inc. Synovus Fincl reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dupont Capital Corp owns 9,413 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Management Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,446 shares.