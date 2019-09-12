Aureus Asset Management Has Lifted Its Visa Class A (V) Position by $349,460; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Penbrook Management Raised Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 229,149 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 227,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 1.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 192,483 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,257 shares to 26,934 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,823 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).