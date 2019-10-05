Aureus Asset Management Has Lifted By $356,960 Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Harmonic (HLIT) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 10.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 1,940 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 20,153 shares with $3.71M value, up from 18,213 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $115.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Harmonic Inc (HLIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 71 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 40 decreased and sold their stakes in Harmonic Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 77.34 million shares, up from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harmonic Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 43 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ironwood Fin Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 150 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 88,141 shares. Bridges Management Inc holds 0.37% or 53,003 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co reported 16,272 shares stake. Loudon Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,385 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 13,517 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 95,106 were accumulated by St Germain D J. 2,761 are owned by Garde Cap. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,143 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 17,110 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 24,396 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.16% or 6,640 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mcf Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,122 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 17,825 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.18% above currents $195.59 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 27. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 5,681 shares to 89,397 valued at $8.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stake by 5,180 shares and now owns 203,331 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 365,746 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has risen 58.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.05 million shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.46% invested in the company for 253,728 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.77% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 140,800 shares.