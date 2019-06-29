Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Aldebaran Financial Has Lowered Position by $434,655 as Stock Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78M shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 672 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, up from 16,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,764 shares to 12,919 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,523 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,249 shares. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 643 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Inv Management LP accumulated 610 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 25,575 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,895 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Invest Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Investment Ltd owns 8,993 shares. Northstar Invest Llc reported 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverbridge Prns Lc reported 1.09% stake. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 0.47% or 10,446 shares. Moreover, Euclidean Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 2.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 34,275 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has 275,567 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrow Financial, a New York-based fund reported 7,949 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 9,059 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,003 shares. Csu Producer Resource has 1.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ruggie Cap Group invested in 0% or 15 shares. Permit Capital Lc stated it has 33,700 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Counselors reported 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Old Republic Intl Corp owns 220,500 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.16 million shares. Cap City Tru Fl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,346 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.