Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Position by $4.99 Million; Realty Income (O) Holding Maintained by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 6,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 59,218 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, up from 52,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 547,661 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 75,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 296,783 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65 million, down from 372,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 389,993 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 1,400 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 32,206 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 136,802 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 12,738 shares. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 300 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0.37% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 84,500 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,210 shares. 14,600 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Com. 49,603 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.02% or 750 shares. 1.32 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Arturo Neto, CFA – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Is Fishing for Properties While the Fishing Is Good – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 20,848 shares to 11,176 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 63,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,457 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Booz Allen to Participate at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12th – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 526 shares to 9,436 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolus Inc Com by 334,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 69,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc stated it has 1,560 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. 78,919 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Boston Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 126,804 shares. Moreover, Ent Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 168,741 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 448 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 35,500 shares. Colony Gp holds 0.09% or 42,092 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 182,241 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 553,061 shares. Spectrum Group Incorporated invested 0.16% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).