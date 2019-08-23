Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.02 Million; P2 Capital Partners Upped Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding by $11.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 16,572 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 13,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 98,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 1.15 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares to 54,716 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,669 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.