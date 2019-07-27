Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Its Hasbro (HAS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Maintains Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX)

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21 million shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Higher Friday and for the July 26 Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, V, EA – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares to 88,857 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,629 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,054 are owned by Aperio Grp Lc. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc holds 3,035 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,432 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 22,264 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 23,468 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 15 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 242,124 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 6,129 shares. Boston Prns owns 0.12% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.05 million shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 174 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 139,003 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,300 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 273,600 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares to 129,990 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).