Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Position as Valuation Rose; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Market Valuation Declined While Sarissa Capital Management LP Increased Position by $29.53 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 391,050 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 372,407 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 472,966 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxembourg-based Artal Grp Inc has invested 0.23% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Automobile Association reported 18,139 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 1,500 shares. Chicago Equity Llc owns 0.09% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 21,870 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Profund Llc has 0.03% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Invesco owns 10,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt holds 0.79% or 205,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 674,348 shares. Css Limited Liability Il holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.36% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 142,188 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 92,259 shares.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercept (ICPT) Benefits from Ocaliva’s Recovery in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Weight Watchers International, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What Trump’s missile defense push could mean for Greater Washington companies – Washington Business Journal” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Booz Allen declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen is on a hiring spree â€” with no end in sight – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 02, 2016.