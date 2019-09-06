Aureus Asset Management Has Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment has $86 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 38.09% above currents $55.52 stock price. AeroVironment had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AVAV in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, June 24. See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) latest ratings:

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 2,887 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 58,406 shares with $15.99 million value, up from 55,519 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. now has $118.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $295.1. About 59,837 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 0.2% stake. Colony Grp Llc owns 4,078 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 13,551 are owned by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Private Advisor Grp Limited reported 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,238 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 17,601 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 40,374 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 735 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested in 55,026 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,680 shares. 968 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co holds 58,559 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 4.03% above currents $295.1 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 36.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.