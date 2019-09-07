Aureus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Healthequity (HQY) Position by $2.83 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Holding by $863,008

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,405 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 26,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 250,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, up from 211,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 780,291 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,644 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “WageWorks (WAGE) Receives Unsolicited, Letter of Interest from Mansa at $58.58/Share; Reaffirms HealthEquity (HQY) Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Completes Acquisition of WageWorks Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.47M for 12.65 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:FDX Investor Alert: Deadline on August 26, 2019 in Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STG, FDX, PS and VAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx runs into trouble in China again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares to 58,485 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).