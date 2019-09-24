Aureus Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Home Depot (HD); Ringcentral (RNG) Holder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 6,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 95,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.85 million, up from 88,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $224.94. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 68,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 74,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 693,781 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,436 shares to 75,374 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,430 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

